MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A home sustained significant heat, smoke and water damage after a fire broke out Saturday night, according to fire officials.
On Saturday, at 8:11 p.m. the Mattoon Fire Department received a call about a house fire in the area of 33rd and Marshall, according to Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss.
Upon arrival the first units said they saw smoke coming from the house in the 600 block of S. 33rd Street.
Crews began to extinguish the flames and search for residents inside.
The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.
No one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.