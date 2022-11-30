SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Earlier today House Democrats introduced a trailer bill for the SAFE-T Act.
State Rep. Scott Bennett is a Chief co-sponsor of the bill.
To read the full legislation clink on the attachment below.
https://www.ilga.gov/legislation/102/HB/10200HB1095sam001.htm
WAND will continue to follow along with the status of the bill as it progresses.
(0) comments
