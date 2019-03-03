CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Fire Department responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.
Crews were called to the 300 Block of Madison Avenue just before 6 AM Sunday morning. When crews arrived on scene they found smoke coming from the second floor of the house. Crews were able to locate the fire coming from the attic.
The people inside the house were able to escape.
Fire officials determined the fire started in the attic due to faulty electrical wiring. The attic had minor fire damage, but the house had water damage.
No one was hurt. According to Charleston Fire, the people living in the house made arrangement to stay at another location.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Department and Ameren.