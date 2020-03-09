DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fire displaced 8 people on Saturday afternoon, according to the Decatur Fire Department.
The fire happened at 1:28 p.m. near the 2000 Block of East William Street.
According to officials, when they arrived on scene they found a house containing two apartments with heavy fire coming from one of the apartments.
While firefighters worked to battle the flames, a second alarm was dispatched bringing an additional engine and truck.
The fire was contained to the apartment of origin, however 8 people were displaced.
The damage is estimated at $12,600.
The Red Cross assisted in temporary lodging for the victims.