CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters battled an early Saturday morning house fire.
Crews were called to the 100 Block of Vine Avenue to a report of a house fire just before 3:30 Saturday morning.
As of 5:40 a.m. crews were still on scene investigating the cause of the fire.
More details are expected to be released later.
