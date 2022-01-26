CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters have been battling flames at a Champaign home Wednesday night.
Responders were called at 6:36 p.m. to 1006 N. Neil St. for the house fire. Crews were still battling the fire just before 9 p.m.
There have been on injuries reported.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
