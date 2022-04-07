DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fire crews responded to a report of a house on fire, early Thursday morning.
According to officials, crews arrived at 1617 E Johns Ave. at approximately 12:22 a.m. to find a home with heavy fire coming from the 1st floor windows.
Fire crews made an aggressive fire attack to the first floor living room and bedroom where they encountered moderate smoke and fire conditions, ground ladders were set for roof access if needed.
No injuries to family members or responders were reported as a result of the fire.
BC May and an Investigator from the Office of The State Fire Marshal completed the investigation and determined the cause to be intentional and remains under investigation.
