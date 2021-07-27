DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A house in Decatur was hit by gunfire Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers told WAND News they were called at 5:17 p.m. to the area of Marietta Street and Wilder Avenue. They found 12 shell casings at Route 48 and Wilder.
Police discovered a house had been hit in the 1200 block of West Marietta in the form of a hole in the back of the house.
Witnesses reported seeing a white car enter the area in a westbound direction and take off.
Anyone with information should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.