SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A house was shot multiple times in Sangamon County, according to the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office.
In a release, the department said around 7:52 p.m. deputies responded to the 100 block of Circle Drive in Springfield after receiving several calls about gunshots heard in the area.
When deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit multiple times.
There were several people inside the home when the shooting happened, but no one was hurt.
Deputies recovered several shell casings from the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department.
