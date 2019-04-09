(WAND) - As homeowners begin spring cleaning they should know if their products are safe for their furry friends.
More and more pets are rushed to vets this time of the year for ingesting household products or insecticides.
Experts say the most frequent cases of pet toxicity is when cats or dogs get into insecticides and rodent killers. Vets warn pets owners to be careful about where they leave their products. Some of the products might be in plain sight and you might not even realize they are poisonous.
According to Animal Poison Control, the most dangerous cleaning products include rust removers, toilet bowl, drain cleaners and calcium/lime removers.
