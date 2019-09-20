(WAND) - Suzanne Whang, known as host of the HGTV series "House Hunters," died after a long battle with breast cancer.
Her partner, Jeff Vezian, said he was by her side when she died at home Tuesday night.
"For thirteen years she confronted cancer with courage, humor, determination and optimism," Vezian wrote.
Whang hosted "House Hunters" from 1999 through 2007. She also appeared on shows like "Las Vegas," "Dexter," "General Hospital," and "Arrested Development."
HGTV said in a statement, "Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home. Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans, and family who knew and loved her."