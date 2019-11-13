SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP/WAND) — The Illinois House has approved Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to consolidate hundreds of local pension programs covering police officers and firefighters to boost investment returns and save administrative costs.
The plan by Democratic Rep. Jay Hoffman of Swansea was OK’d 96-14. It would create two statewide pension accounts — police and fire — out of nearly 650 municipal plans. Combined the two funds would have $15 billion in assets. Democrat Pritzker says the greater investment power could generate an additional $2.5 billion over the first five years.
Hoffman says the plan would reduce costs on local governments struggling to fully fund pensions while paying for city services.
Gov. Pritzker issued a statement in support of the House passing the bill Wednesday night:
“The House has taken a huge bipartisan step toward a commonsense solution for alleviating the enormous property tax burden in downstate and suburban communities that are struggling to meet their pension obligations. Consolidating these small funds means that they could improve their investment returns by as much as $2.5 billion over the next five years. While this effort has been more than a half century the making, today’s progress would not have been possible without Rep. Jay Hoffman’s guidance in the House, and I look forward to the Senate moving forward on a measure that has earned the support of local municipalities, firefighters and police officers. I urge the Senate to swiftly pass this legislation so we can continue improving our state’s fiscal health and secure the retirements of the workers who earned them.”
The legislation moves to the Senate with one day left in the Legislature’s fall session.