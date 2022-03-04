SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois House unanimously approved legislation Thursday to increase equity for low-income and minority students by expanding access to higher quality school meals.
The bill is sponsored by House Deputy Majority Leader and Speaker Pro Tempore Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria).
The goal of the legislation is to make sure students get the nutrition they need to learn regardless of racial or economic background.
House Bill 4813 now heads to the Illinois Senate.
Under current law, school districts enrolled in the National School Lunch Program must consider only the lowest-priced meals when contracting with food service providers.
Districts that don't participate in the NSLP have no restrictions, so they can purchase higher-quality food.
Gordon-Booth said the inequity largely impacts lower-income and minority communities.
"We are one step closer to providing better, more nutritious meals for our children at school," Gordon-Booth said. "Eliminating this mandate will empower our parents and school districts to make decisions that reflect what families want to see served to their children. For students who receive most of their food from school meals, this will be a game changer. Children in lower-income areas are the ones who have been hurt the most by existing policy. I am hopeful this change will provide food that tastes better, is healthier, and will improve academic performance."
