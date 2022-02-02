WASHINGTON (WAND) - A bill to rename a post office in Maroa after a fallen National Guard specialist has unanimously passed the U.S. House.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis announced House Resolution 3759 would rename the U.S. Post Office, located at 200 E. Main St. in Maroa, the Jeremy L. Ridlen Post Office.
SPC Ridlen grew up in the Maroa area and attended Maroa-Forsyth High School. He attended Illinois State University, along with his twin brother, and signed up there for the Illinois National Guard. The brothers were assigned to the 1544th Transportation Company based in Paris, Ill.
In 2003, their unit was activated and sent to Fallujah, Iraq, where Ridlen served as a gunner. He was killed on May 23, 2005, when a truck rigged with explosives detonated next to his convoy. An ambush followed and small arms fire resulted in Ridlen's death.
“As a member of the Army National Guard, Specialist Jeremy Ridlen gave the ultimate sacrifice in service of his country and we remain eternally grateful,” said Davis. “Designating this post office in honor of Jeremy will serve as a testament to his bravery and a reminder of all those who laid down their life for the United States of America."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.