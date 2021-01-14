SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an email from the office of the speaker for the house of representatives, the Chief of Staff says she has been notified of a positive COVID-19 case at the Bank of Springfield Center.
The house was in session Thursday at the Bank of Springfield for general session.
The email goes on to say all members and staff who were at the Bank of Springfield Center on Thursday, or around someone who was, should self-quarantine.
The chief of staff said in her email she is waiting for more specific information and instructions from the department of public health.
During session, in the basement of the Bank of Springfield, members were encouraged to get COVID-19 tested. On Thursday, a COVID-19 test turned up positive.
This is a developing story.
