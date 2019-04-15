SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A house took heavy damage in a Springfield-area fire Monday afternoon.
Crews say they came after 3 p.m. to a house along Kansas Street. They found heavy fire coming from the structure, along with smoke.
Firefighters worked to stop neighboring houses from taking damage. One exposure to a next-door house caused damage to its siding.
Fire Chief Allen Reyne says the house that caught fire appeared to be abandoned. There were no injuries.
The fire remains under investigation Monday night.