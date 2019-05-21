DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) –A house sustained major damage and at least five people were displaced after flames broke out Tuesday night.
Crews say they responded at about 7:25 p.m. to an address in the 1100 block of University Avenue in Decatur. A WAND-TV watched firefighters attack the flames from the roof. Four engines, an inspector, a truck and three command cars responded to the scene.
The people displaced include two adults and three minors, firefighters say, and could include as many as seven people. The Red Cross is working to assist the victims.
One firefighter suffered a minor injury.
Crews had the fire under control within five minutes and left the scene at 9:41 p.m.
Firefighters tell WAND-TV they do not believe the house had working smoke detectors at the time of the fire.