SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Legislation to name a room in the U.S. Capitol Building the "Lincoln Room" has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
The legislation introduced by Reps. Darin LaHood (R-IL) and Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) passed unanimously.
It would name room H-226 after Abraham Lincoln.
The room was once the post office of the House while then-Representative Abraham Lincoln served in Congress from 1847-1849.
"Having the honor to serve the same nine counties as then-Congressman Lincoln did from 1847-1849 and seeing this legislation pass during the final weeks of Illinois' bicentennial year is a rewarding way to close out the 115th Congress. With Members of Congress already referring to this room where Lincoln regularly huddled with colleagues, this legislation is most fitting to permanently name this office after Illinois' most famous son," stated Rep. LaHood.
"It's fitting that we honor Abraham Lincoln by formally naming after him the room in which he forged so many of his friendships with colleagues from both parties. I'm proud to have joined Congressman LaHood, another son of the Land of Lincoln, in recognizing our greatest president on the occasion of Illinois' bicentennial," stated Rep. Krishnamoorthi.