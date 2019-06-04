SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois residents will have the opportunity to experience a piece of history.
Houses that were burned down in the 1908 Race Riots were discovered during the construction of Springfield's Rail Improvement Project.
Floyd Mansberger, principal with Fever River Research, says 44 houses were burned down in August of 1908. Mansberger says five of those houses are just off the corner of Madison and Ninth streets.
"These houses were occupied by a range of African-American families that were targeted during the riots," Mansberger said.
The research team spent seven weeks excavating two out of the five houses so the public can come and see them.
"We'll have these two houses open and show the artifacts collected and the history of the site," Mansberger said. "You can see intact floors and the oak flooring that's burned."
The Rail Improvement Project will destroy parts of the foundations being excavated, but not all will be lost.
"The rail design was shifted to the right 22 feet," Mansberger said. "What we have is a 22-foot section of the houses that will remain intact."
An open house at the site will held on June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If the weather is bad, it will be rescheduled for the same time on June 15.