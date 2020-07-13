CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Housing Authority of Champaign County has been awarded a broadband expansion grant.
State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) said, “This pandemic has served as a reminder to residents just how crucial broadband access is. Many rural areas lack high-speed internet service, but this grant will enhance broadband accessibility and ensure those communities can stay connected.”
The Housing Authority of Champaign is one of 12 organizations to receive a grant from the Illinois Dept. of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Illinois Connected Communities program. The program was created to help build broadband capacity in underserved areas.
The 12-month program also provides free expert consultation to enable each community to complete a plan for expanding broadband.
The program directs $150,000 in state-funded small grants for community and local government partners to help improve access to high-speed broadband in their communities. The state grants will be matched by $150,000 in philanthropic funds.
