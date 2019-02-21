DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a housing community in Decatur.
A WAND-TV crew saw first responders at Spring Creek Towers, located at 2727 N. Monroe St. It’s unclear if there were any injuries, but the station did see an ambulance leaving the scene with sirens on.
At least some residents in the building were evacuated. Firefighters could be seen handing out blankets to people.
An active scene Thursday evening includes at least seven Decatur fire trucks. Police squad cars are also in the area.
