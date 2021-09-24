DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The local housing market in Decatur is on the rise!
Realtors say houses on average in the area are on the market for 120 days. In the past year, the average dropped to 30 days!
Houses are not only going faster, but they are sold for more money. This is because of low interest rates and low inventory.
There's never been a better time to sell, realtors said.
"Work with an agent that can make sure they're giving you the best advice to get it move-in ready, more appealing to the masses ... doing the market research to get it priced correctly, because if it's priced correctly and move-in ready, then they're going very quickly right now," said Tony Piraino of Brinkoetter Realtor's Key Team.
Piraino said if you're buying, get pre-approved before searching for a house and bring a lender with you so you're ready to go if you see something you love.
The market is usually slowest at the end of summer and during the winter holidays, Piraino said.
