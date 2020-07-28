SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - For anyone considering buying a new home or selling their current one, now might be the time to do it.
Broker Associate for Re-Max Professionals, Melissa Vorreyer, said the housing market is hot right now.
"I've never experienced a market, in 26 years, like we're in right now," Vorreyer said.
Toward the end of March, when COVID=19 first hit central Illinois, Vorreyer said there was a halt of homes entering the market.
"We found that most people decided to not put their homes on the market at that time, which is typically our peak listing season," Vorreyer said.
President of Capitol Area Realtors, Suzie Duff, said the pandemic didn't change the fact there were still buyers needing to buy and sellers needing to sell.
Duff said right now, it's actually a great time to buy and an even better time to sell.
"Homes for sale, they aren't active on the market for more than a few days," Duff said.
According to Duff, the supply of homes for sale on the market is lower than usual.
"We have almost half as many homes for sale in June of 2020 as we did in June of 2019," Duff said.
Because of record-low interest rates, Vorreyer said more people are looking to buy.
"A few years ago, we were paying upwards of 5 percent, and then they dropped and dropped. I've seen people refinance or purchase homes for as low as 2.2 percent as an interest rate on a 15-year fixed," Vorreyer said. "We are having trouble satisfying all our buyers. That's what leading to multiple buyers in some cases."
For anyone on the house hunt right now, Duff said be prepared to act fast.
"Get pre-approved," Duff said. "You have to be ready to make that offer and know that if it's priced right, and you've been looking a long time, you're going to have to act quickly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.