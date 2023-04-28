VILLA GROVE, ILL (WAND): Ben and Molly Oberg might seem like your typical Central Illinois farmers, but they do things a little differently.
Ben and Molly, a young husband and wife team who are passionate about rural life, own and operate Meyer Produce. They grow fruits and veggies in Central Illinois at the local Farmer's Markets. Molly says, apart from growing plants, she also wants to inspire the next generation to think of small agriculture differently.
Molly is doing just that through social media. She is sharing their life as small farmers. On a Monday morning, she presses record on her phone and says hi to her online community, "hey guys, I wanted to show you one of the plants I'm excited to have this year, Tulsi Basil!" And post to Instagram, check!
"I picked up Instagram sharing because of the pandemic, the farm at the time did not have an online presence." Uncertain of the isolation that came with COVID-19, Molly says she needed to find a way to connect with her community and let them know where Meyer Produce would be. For those who kept supporting their farm, Molly and Ben wanted to make it easy for them to find their products.
It then transformed into a creative outlet. Molly says she saw the opportunity to share their story. "Not a lot of people knew what we did and how we did it. It's very very unique what we do." She tells WAND News. Molly began sharing gardening tips, personal experiences as a farmer, complex farming tips, and more.
Ben and Molly continued showing their Central Illinois community how powerful their support was. They detailed how crucial farmer's markets are for a small farm like them saying, "the farmers markets aren't like the grocery stores, some are open 24 hours, but farmer's markets are not." She adds, "They're only open for a certain amount a time, one day a week."
Their virtual connection blossomed in real life. The community continued to support them, showing up to farmer's markets, plant sales, and more. Now, they're hoping the support continues as they change their name.
"I've never renamed to business before," Molly says. On Saturday, April 29th from 9 am to 12 pm, Ben and Molly are launching their farm's rename. Apart from the big announcement, they will be selling plants, baked goods and offering a space of community. Click here for all the information on the rename at their Villa Grove farm.
Even with a new name, Ben and Molly Oberg are keeping the same message. They want to continue to share their story as farmers in small agriculture in the sea of corn and soybean fields in Central Illinois. "We'd love to encourage people to think outside the box if you wanna do AG and, the way we do it is one of those ways."
To get in contact with Ben and Molly, check out these links below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.