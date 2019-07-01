DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department is asking for the public's help in identifying what areas may be at risk for the West Nile Virus.
"This is breeding season for birds and mosquitoes because of all the rain," said Macon County Health Department Director Brian Wood. "The transmission cycle is gearing up to its peak."
Wood says now is the time to test where the West Nile Virus may be and the direction it could spread.
"We've collected two or three birds that are currently being tested in Champaign," explained Wood. "The whole program is to give an idea of where the concentration of a reservoir of the West Nile may be. If each county collects in their area, we can see where the spread is."
The West Nile Virus has been around for over 15 years, but there are still many questions surrounding how it can be contracted.
"The West Nile Virus cannot be given to humans from birds," explained bird specialist Jack Nuzzo. "Many of our birds on site have the virus, but my staff that handles them do not."
The West Nile Virus moves in a cycle. Humans can't pass the disease. However, birds are a host but they only spread the disease by mosquitoes.
The Macon County Health Department is asking the community to safely bring in dead birds in their neighborhood so they can be tested for the virus.