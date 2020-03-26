SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ever since the governor mandated a 'stay at home' order for Illinois, the days spent indoors often have felt long.
While the order should last until April 7, Dr. Sara Bahn and the Behavioral Health Center of Illinois are taking a different approach to checking in on their clients.
"I tend to think about how we as a community are dealing with this," Dr. Bahn said.
Lately, sessions with Dr. Bahn and her partner have been through the phone. The Springfield psychologist suggested people should "maintain normalcy and routine in whatever you're doing". Jordan Frey, a Decatur resident who moved to New York, described silence in the Empire State as a culture shock.
"As a young person, I never really thought I would live through something like this," Frey said.
Over 100,000 people have been tested for the virus in New York.
"You just have to stay positive. Find new things to learn," Frey suggested.
"There may be some unknowns but there's certainly going to be a time when it phases out," Dr. Bahn said.
President Donald Trump recently approved federal funding to be available for crisis counseling for affected individuals in all areas of Illinois.