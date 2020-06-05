DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - the death of George Floyd sparked a global outcry. Places including London, Brazil and Syria have each participated in the protest against racial injustice. Protests is not what it was nearly 70 ago, people are showing up to protest. To Ruth Wardenwaller and Jefferey Perkins, activists from Decatur, it's an on-going fight that's lasted for decades.
Wardenwaller claims she's the only Black lawyer in Decatur and Perkins is the founder of 'Caring Black Men'. Both have participated in protests and marches for more than a decade.
"Just to watch this video [of George Floyd's death] which I could only do one time and it burned into my heart," Warndenwaller said.
Both say social media gave the people around the world a glimpse into theirs. Perkins described Floyd's death as the spark that will create change. Wardenwaller mentioned how white people would participate in protests, but the protests that's happening nowadays is more diverse in participants.
"It's the diversity of the protest that really caught my eye," Perkins said.
While the conversation about race, police brutality and injustice is an on-going conversation; Perkins and Wardenwaller say they would rather see city and state leaders take action.
"Get rid of the racism that you do know exist," Wardenwaller said. "If you know that it exists and I'm sure you do. Then you have to say something when you see something."
