DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's going to feel hotter than usual for a few days.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s. The heat index will feel as if it is in the triple digits. People who have jobs outdoors have to prepare for the sweltering heat.
For the past three days, a crew has been extracting dozens of Asian carp fish below the Lake Decatur dam. Joe Nihiser, the director of maintenance of Lake Decatur, has to make sure it's kept up.
"The sun reflects off the water, it can heat you up," Nihiser said. "We're on a lot of white rock ... it's reflecting back on us too."
When it gets too hot, crews will stay in the shade and hydrate with water. However, Lavell Johnson is used to excessive heat. He stays outside on the grill, working at a barbecue restaurant. Johnson joked as if he's at a sauna.
"I get to work out in the steam room and get paid to do it," Johnson chuckled.
Working with fire can get just as hot and more. When he's not using the smoker, he's taking water breaks.
"If we're not replacing our cells with water, we're gonna dehydrate," Johnson said.
That's why Chris Josthon's business is booming. He sells lemonade outside of his house for 50 cents. He'll stay outside for hours. His job is all about keeping people cool, but he has to treat himself.
"I go and get ice and cold water," Josthon said.
Doctors recommend drinking water to retain fluids throughout the day. However, drinking water when thirsty means a person has already lost a percentage of body water.