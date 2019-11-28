DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Kitchen fires and burns happen the most on a holiday.
Here are some tips you can use to keep yourself safe while cooking up the big meal on Thursday.
First, clean the stove and area around it before you start cooking and clean while your food is cooking. Don’t leave cooking food unattended. If a fire does breakout do not use water on a grease or oil fire.
Nurses at St. Mary’s Hospital say they see hundreds of people with kitchen burns during the holiday months.
Before you make the trip to the hospital there are a few things you need to do.
"Making sure you’re cooling the burns, using a cool compressant, not cold of course, and if we need to obviously see a physician if its weeping or seeing any signs of infection."
Signs of an infection could include, redness, swelling and drainage from the wound.