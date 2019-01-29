(WAND) - A FaceTime bug is allowing some people to listen in on conversations, even if the person being called does not answer the phone.
Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user's microphone remotely.
Reports say the bug in the video chat app could allow an iPhone user calling another iPhone through Group Facetime to hear the audio from the other handset even if the receiver did not accept the call, the Associated Press said.
"We're aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week," Apple said in a statement Tuesday.
In the meantime, there is a way for you to disable FaceTime until the issue is fixed.
To disable FaceTime on your iPhone, go to your Settings. Click on FaceTime and swipe the toggle to turn FaceTime off.
This has to be repeated on all devices. If you have an iPad, you will have to follow the same steps.
To disable FaceTime on a Mac, open the FaceTime app, select FaceTime, and turn FaceTime off.