MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The cold temperatures are upon on us. And now more than ever, it's important to dress properly before heading out.
With temperatures expected to drop below freezing on Monday, the Macon County Heath Department is urging parents to make sure their kids are dressed properly before heading out.
"You defiantly want to make sure you are dressing in layers. If you have water proof type materials you want to make sure that is on the outside obviously," explains Health Educator, Brian Plotner.
The Department says, before heading out make sure to have thick socks, gloves, a hat and scarf.
"You want to make sure there isn't any skin exposed to the wind. That's when you start to worry about frost bite and wind burn," explains Plotner.
For students and adults waiting for the bus, the department says it's best to have layers. However, if possible try to limit the amount of time outside when waiting for the bus.
"If you can take your kid to the bus stop. I know some people can't do that. Make sure they are properly dressed. I know a lot of kids think it's not cool to wear jackets, just make sure your kids understand that it's important to stay warm," says Plotner.
According to the department now is the time to get a coat. A lot of stores have them discounted.
However, the Macon County Health Department says, many resale and thrift shops around the area have good winter wear options.
For more details and updates throughout the cold season the Macon County Health Department will update their Facebook page.