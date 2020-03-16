SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Employment Security has released their efforts to help those who have become unemployed due to COVID-19.
Unemployment benefits may be available in IDES recently adopted emergency rules.
IDES put together what you need to know about unemployment insurance, including if you are laid off because of COVID-19, if you quit over concerns of the virus, if you miss work because of the school shut down and if you are confined to your home.
