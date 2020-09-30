DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Children are facing additional stress related to school as the United States enters the sixth month of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to health officials.
The HSHS Illinois hospitals said many new routines and constant changes to the routine have created additional stress and anxiety for children.
"Ask them what is stressing them out and how are they stressed," explained Dr. Dennis Sehgal, MD, a family medicine physician with HSHS Medical Group. "Parents should defiantly react with a full open mind and really take in what is causing the stress and seeing different ways to deal with it."
Doctors said it's important to emphasize the importance of making sure children are appropriately handling stress.
"Kids may not be capable of expressing their feelings or knowing the right words to describe how they're feeling, so it's really important to get to their level and ask questions they will know how to answer," said Dr. Guy Venuti, an HSHS Medical Group pediatrician.
Examples of those questions include, "Tell me what was good and what was bad about your day today," and "What kinds of things are you worried about right now?"
The American Psychology Association reported change in behaviors, withdrawal from favorite activities and trouble sleeping may be signs of childhood anxiety.
Experts suggest parents should start conversations with their kids and get on their level.
Find additional helpful information about kids and stress by visiting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Helping Children Cope webpage.
