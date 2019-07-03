How to help your pet cope with fireworks during the holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firework season is here, and there are some considerations for the holiday, especially for pet owners.
The day after the Fourth of July, is the number one day pets are reported missing.
While people may enjoy watching firework shows, animals usually have the opposite reaction.
The President of W.I.L.D. Canine Rescue in Springfield, Jill Egizii, said fireworks can cause fear and even confusion for many pets.
"You take a look on Friday, after the Fourth of July, at the lost pets pages," Egizii said. "You'll see many people posting, 'my pet jumped the fence, my pet ran when he heard a firework.' "
According to Egizii, people should avoid taking their pets to outdoor celebrations. She said she takes extra precautions with her dogs on the holiday, and recommends crating your dogs, lower the blinds and covering their kennel with a blanket for security.
"We take them downstairs, where it is very noise proof," Egizii said. "I won't put them outside until we are sure [fireworks] are over, because we have an invisible fence, and I don't want them to run through the fence."
Egizii added even try turning on music or the TV to mask outdoor noise.
"The sound is intensified, and it's not something they hear everyday," Egizii said. "So, it's going to frighten them."
If you know your pet has bad anxiety with fireworks, Egizii recommends trying calming products like melatonin or CBD.
"It's something many people look forward to and enjoy, but a lot of us, as pet owners, are frightened by this day," said Egizii. "We want to make sure our animals are safe."