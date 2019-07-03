How to help your pet cope with fireworks during the holiday

Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.