(WAND) - Here comes Santa Clause. He's checked his list and he's on the way and the best part is, you can track him through his journey.
Despite the government shutdown Norad will still be tracking Santa as he delivers gifts all over the world.
A team of workers from Google and the government will have their eyes to the skies as they track the sleigh and reindeer along the way.
This is the 63rd year that Norad has been tracking Santa. They also have a call center so you can get an up to date status on the sleigh.
To stay up to date on Santa's location, click here or call 1-877-446-6723.