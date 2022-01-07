(WAND)- Many fitness resolutions include losing weight, but the number on the scale isn't always the best gauge of your overall health.
Regular exercise helps everything from your mental health to your blood pressure, and none of it is measured in pounds.
Experts say you should keep moving even if you're not losing weight like you had hoped.
Dustin Fink, Facilitator for Athletic Training & Sports Medicine, HSHS St. Mary's states "Being healthy is your number one proctor against a lot of things in life, weather that's arthritis, overweight, obesity, illness, injury so getting fit and being healthy, overall is the best thing."
Fink also say overloading yourself early on won't get you the results you want and you'll burn out faster mentally as well.
