DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New scams have popped up regarding student loans forgiveness.
The Department of Education is warning people to be cautious of who they give their loan information to. They say to make sure you are going directly to the intended website before giving any information.
They are warning borrowers to not give into pressure when links say you urgently need to respond or apply for aid. They say it is critically to be wary of giving out credit card or banking information.
There will be an application for student loan forgiveness, but it is not available yet. When it does become available, the Department of Education will announce it and it will be posted on their website.
At a cyber security round table discussion yesterday, FBI agents discussed the importance of being wary with your personal information.
"If you don't know who's sending you an email, or not expecting an email or an attachment, don't click on links," said Regina Burris, Cyber Supervisory Special Agent at the Springfield FBI office. "Don't click on documents just because it might be they create a sense of urgency like ... click here to, you know, to check your account, because it's a very likely way that actors will get into your personal email account."
Higher Education experts say this is to be expected and that people often use financial aid to target students or new graduates who are desperate for relief.
"You will also probably want to look out for scams as repayment starts so just be cautious of that," said Andrea Pellegrini, Assistant Director and University Bursar at the University of Illinois. "That's why knowing what your information for your student loans are is really helpful right now."
If you are looking for information on your loans, such as how much you owe or whether you received a Pell Grant, that information can be found on the website of your loan servicer or at the Department of Education aid website.
