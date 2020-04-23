(WAND) - Starting on May 1 Illinois residents will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in public where social distancing measures are hard to maintain, according to Governor JB Pritzker's changes to the stay-at-home order.
Face-coverings will be required in public indoor spaces, such as stores. This new requirement applies to all individuals over the age of two who are able to medically tolerate a face-covering or a mask.
The CDC recommends wearing a face covering to help slow the spread of COVID-19. They say face coverings will help in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.
CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.
Cloth face coverings should—
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Below you can find steps on how to make cloth coverings from a t-shirt or a bandana.