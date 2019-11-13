DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) The holiday season is inching closer, and even now people are risking adding inches to their waistlines with yuletide snacking.
According to the Calorie Control Council, a typical holiday dinner can carry a load of 3,000 calories. That's more than the average amount of calories an adult should consume in a day.
Through a season's worth of bad-eating habits, Decatur Memorial Hospital Registered Dietitian Jordan Sheraden said folks can gain on average 5 to 15 pounds during the holiday months. Here's the cold, hard, truth:
"I think we need to remember, the holidays is only a few set days ... it's not a matter of months, and that's where people get into trouble," he shared.
Sheraden said consumers face a variety of temptations this time of year. There's office potlucks, parties with friends, and the big holiday meals where folks face more direct pressure.
"With some family members, their love language is food, and you can offend them if you don't have seconds and whatnot," Sheraden joked.
Then there's Millikin student Jake Williams, who shared the same sentiment as many holiday celebrators.
"Especially for holidays," Williams said. "I feel like I have to eat until I can't eat anymore."
Many folks plan to wear pants that stretch to the family get-together, or trying other tactics to make room for the holiday feast.
"I skip like breakfast, sometimes lunch because I know the food is gonna be really good. So, I will stop eating like before, just so I can get as much as possible," Williams explained.
While Sheraden said what Williams' does is a common holiday practice, folks really should just eat like normal.
"I would actually recommend not doing that, going ahead and having a good, balanced breakfast. Enjoying lunch, maybe not splurging quite as much at dinner," Sheraden said. "But, still enjoying that piece of pie or whatnot a couple hours later."
Sheraden said the old adage "everything in moderation" still rings true, and surprisingly enough, the item on the menu he's warning against the most, isn't even exclusive to the holidays!
"One thing I would always caution people to avoid this time of year and really all year long: try to avoid the sugary drinks. They pack on a lot of calories and it's not just about the extra sugar that's in those drinks, it's about what's not in those drinks, and that's, you know, healthful fats, filling fiber, and protein, too," he explained.
Sheraden said it's important to get protein in during a Thanksgiving meal too. He said turkey can help fill people up with good nutrients, leaving less room for carbohydrate-rich foods with fewer nutrients.
To learn more about Decatur Memorial Hospital’s Medical Weight-loss Program, call 876-4249. This program does not require a physician referral.