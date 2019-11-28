DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Black Friday shopping, including staying in lines for hours and finding good deals, is part of the American culture.
While Black Friday is supposed to be about spending less, it isn't always the case.
Consumer saving experts said spending large amounts of money to get a small percentage taken off the final price is a trick to get the customer to spend more money. Retailers call it "buy more, save more".
Rod Griffin, director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian, told CNBC Make It "you can save yourself deep into debt". He also warned of being triggered to spend more money.
When someone might believe they're buying an item that is valued less, for example, experts said it could make a person spend more. According to a 2005 study presented to the American Psychological Association, music can cause people to spend more. Consumer saving analysts also mentioned to keep an eye on the fine print in coupons.
It is suggested to look at the details before buying. Analysts said there many exclusions in coupons. If one has to find an item to activate the deal, it's not worth getting. A recent survey from WalletHub showed more than half the people in America believe Black Friday sales are not anything special.
Instead of snatching deals, the survey shows people would rather have gift cards. It is suggested to keep track of what's being bought and stick to a budget.