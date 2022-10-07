DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association says home heating costs will jump about 17% this year.
Dove Inc. facilitates the Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program for Macon, Piatt, and Dewitt counties. This program matches energy payments in a 45-day period up to $350.
Molly Tenuto, the director of Dove Inc. Financial Assistance, says the funding can keep people from slipping into situations where they can't recover. She encourages those who may be hesitant about applying to contact Dove Inc.
"We are here to listen to their story, find out what's going on and just see how we can help them," said Tenuto. "The funds are there for Warm Neighbors, Cool Friends, if they qualify the funds are there, and the Energy Assistance Foundation, they want people to utilize that. So know that there is no judgment, it can be kept confidential, and it will be kept confidential."
Warm Neighbors Cool Friends has a higher income eligibility level than LIHEAP, so if you make too much to get LIHEAP assistance, you may qualify for Warm Neighbors Cool Friends.
"We have lots of different programs here at Dove and this is just one of them, being able to allow families to have basic human needs is part of our goal," said Tenuto.
To apply for the Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program, you need a photo I.D., a copy of your Ameren utility bill, and proof of income. The Dove Inc. website has information on income eligibility guidelines.
Another step you can take to lower your bills this winter is to make sure to use your heat efficiently. Jeremy Finch, the HVAC manager at Noah's Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling gave WAND some tips for entering colder seasons.
"One of the biggest things is your house not being insulated properly or bad windows, that'll that'll take your heat load up," said Finch. "That's one thing to look into."
He also said people underestimate the importance of preventative maintenance. Just like a car, your HVAC system needs to be taken care of on a regular basis.
"Make sure you're changing your filter every 30 to 90 days, make sure that you're keeping all obstructions away from the your return vents, and you can also go through everything and turn it off and clean it with a Shop Vac," said Finch.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.