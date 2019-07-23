SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - With summer in full swing many will be soaking up the sunshine, but the sun's rays can be dangerous and even deadly if not prepared to be exposed to them.
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer, according to health officials with HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital. More than three million people in the United States are affected by the disease. Kristin Hayden, PA-C with the HSHS Good Shepherd Family Health Clinic, said if people aren't prepared for the sun's rays there could be a huge health risk.
"Melanoma, especially can be metastatic, so it could spread to different parts of the body," explained Hayden. "Sun burns are actually another high-risk of developing skin cancer."
There are three forms of skin cancer. Melanoma is the most dangerous form of skin cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 96,480 new cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the United States and an estimated 7,230 people will die from the disease in 2019.
"Sometimes we notice it younger and younger, especially with those people who do actual tanning beds," said Hayden.
Melanoma will look like a new mole that has an unusual appearance. The mole can have ragged and uneven edges with shades ranging from black to tan. The biggest indicator of melanoma is if the mole is constantly changed. Hayden recommends doing routine skin checks. She explained when checking for melanoma go through the A,B,C's.
A is for asymmetry, B is for boarders, C is for color, D is for diameter, and E is for evolution.
Other forms of skin cancer are basal cell and is caused by sun exposure it can also develop in those who have received radiation therapy as a child. Basal cell carcinoma will look like a reddish patch on the skin. It is itchy and will barely hurt. It may look like a pink, red or white growth with an undefined border. Basal cell spots can become an open sore that bleeds or crusts without closing for several weeks. Squamous cell is usually caused by sun exposure and can be seen on different parts of the skin. Squamous cell is a wart-like growth that has a rough surface and a central depression. This form of skin cancer can also develop sores that stay open for weeks.
"It (skin cancer) doesn't really discriminate against gender, age or even the color of your skin," explained Hayden.
Other risk factors for skin cancer are long periods of sun exposure, tanning bed use, history of sunburns, have had skin cancer before, weakened or suppressed immune system, moles and family history. While some of these risks can cause long lasting damage, Hayden explained there are ways to help prevent skin cancer from happening.
"Limit sun exposure, both UVA and UVB. Never use a tanning bed. Wear sun-protective clothing. Wear sunscreen with SPF 30 or more," explained Hayden.
Hayden goes on to say, even if people think it's a questionable mole they should go and get it checked out.