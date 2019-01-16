DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The peak winter season is upon us, now is the time of year when we are most reliant on natural gas to heat our homes and businesses.
Ameren Illinois delivers natural gas to over 800,000 customers. Sometimes because of old brass stove connectors, piping connections and dig problems natural has leaks can occur. Ameren says, if there is a gas leak there will be a scent of rotten eggs smell or you will notice bubbling water or blowing dirt around the gas meter.
However, if you think there is a gas leak Ameren encourages you to call them.
"People kick their heaters on they smell something, it may just be the furnace. Many times we hear customers say, well I've smelled gas for a while so I though I'd call. We really caution people, if you think you smell gas please give us a call," explains Ron Pate, Senior Vice President of Operations and Technology at Ameren Illinois.
If natural gas is in range of 5-15 percent, something simple like a light switch, or static from the carpet is enough to cause ignition.
"We want people to leave. If you smell gas leave fast, that's our motto. Don't even make the call from the home. Get away and call from another location," explains Pate.
Ameren says another issue they see when it comes to natural gas is storing flammable products near natural gas water heaters or furnaces.
"We see people sometimes trying to use their stoves as heat, don't do that it's a dangerous thinking. Carbon Dioxide can build up. We also see people storing flammable material around water heaters or some other source of ignition like that. We caution to make sure everything stays clear," explains Pate.
Ameren Illinois does not charge for investigating a gas leak. Crews will respond 24/7/365. If you think you have a gas leak call 1-800-755-5000.