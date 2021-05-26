DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Howard Buffett will throw the first pitch at an upcoming baseball game between Decatur high schools.
Decatur Public Schools announced Buffett's first pitch will be on Thursday, May 27 at Johns Hill Park, located at the corner of South Jasper Street and East Whitmer Street in Decatur. Eisenhower and MacArthur High School baseball teams will be facing off in a 4:30 p.m. game that day.
DPS officials made note of the Howard G. Buffet Foundation's contributions to the district, including supporting the project to revitalize the Johns Hill neighborhood and building a new sports complex on the property of Johns Hill Magnet School. He also funded recent major district programs, including the Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy and the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute.
Buffett and team seniors will be honored at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday between an Eisenhower and MacArthur girls softball game and the baseball game between the schools. The first pitch will be at the start of the baseball game.
