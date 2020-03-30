TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Howard G. Buffett Foundation announced a $60,000 partnership with locally-owned restaurants to give free meals to first responders in Christian County.
$60,000 in food vouchers will be given for first responders to use at 15 locally-owned restaurants for free breakfast, lunch, or dinner for on-duty personnel from the Christian County Sheriff's Office, Taylorville Police Department, Taylorville Fire Department, Dunn's Ambulance Service, Decatur Ambulance Service, Pana Police Department, Assumption Police Department, Stonington Police Department, Kincaid Police Department, Morrisonville Police Department, and Edinburg Police Department.
The food voucher support will cover meals starting Monday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 28.
Local restaurants participating in the food voucher program include:
- Angelo's Pizza
- Angelo's Express
- Bill's Toasty Shop
- Burton's Tap
- Charro Mexican Restaurant
- Family Traditions Bakery
- Kluges on the Square
- Los Rancheros
- Muck's Place
- Pizza Man of Pana
- QQ China
- Route 51 Eats & Treats
- Spring Garden Restaurant
- Taco Gringo
- Triangle Pub
- Uptown Cafe
- Yummy Hibachi & Sushi on Wheels
All meals will be available for take out only.