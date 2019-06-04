Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 83F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.