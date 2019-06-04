DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has given an additional $2.8 million to the Community Care Campus in Decatur.
On Tuesday morning, Crossing Health Care shared that the donations from the Buffett foundation now exceeds $60 million.
The new Community Care Campus will be constructed on the land between Central Avenue and Marietta Street. It will be home to six new facilities, all thanks to funds from the foundation. The campus will give individuals being treated for substance use disorders a positive environment to live in as they continue their recovery.
“Too often recovery programs fail to address the shortage of sober housing in patients’ communities, impeding their success as they navigate new lives free of drug abuse,” said Tanya Andricks, CEO of Crossing Healthcare. “For people who are recovering from addiction, oftentimes everything must change in their life to support healthy, new habits. Having access to secure, sober and affordable housing can be the one factor that makes long-term success a reality,” Andricks noted. “The addition of these apartments will provide our team with more resources to ensure that our clients can succeed in their journey toward recovery.”
On the campus there will be five buildings dedicated to Crossing Healthcare for a detox and residential rehabilitation program, with eight detox beds and 48 rehabilitation beds.
“Having had the opportunity to work with hundreds of individuals dealing with substance abuse, I have learned how recovery is often dependent on living in a stable and drug-free environment over a longer period of time to avoid relapse. Returning to living environments where drugs are still readily available can set back even the most highly motivated individuals,” said Howard G. Buffett, CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
Work is expected to be completed in stages the first by fall of 2019, which includes the detox center. A 18,000 square foot outpatient treatment center is expected to be completed by spring of 2020, and a 17,000 square foot transitional housing facility with 64 beds expected to be completed by summer of 2019 and two ten-unit apartment buildings expected to be completed Spring 2020.
Baby TALK and DMCOC will relocate and operate an 80,000 square foot social services building by Spring of 2021.