DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is giving the City of Decatur $8 million more to help revitalize the Johns Hill neighborhood.
The City Council will vote Monday night on whether to accept the funds.
Earlier this year the City Council approved an agreement with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation for land acquisition, demolition, land clearing and related expenses in an area bounded by Cantrell, Jasper, Wood Street, and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The August 17 City Council agenda includes a contract to replace lead and galvanized individual water service lines so that this underground work will be completed prior to commencement of Phase 2 infrastructure work in the Johns Hill Neighborhood.
The additional $8 million will go towards the infrastructure phase, which will get under way immediately following completion by the city of water service line replacements (funded by the city).
The City and the Foundation have reached agreement on all substantive elements of a separate agreement for how the Phase 2 infrastructure work will be completed, but the final version of the agreement was not complete on August 13, when the council packet was distributed.
The agreement for Phase 2 envisions that the Foundation, and not the city, will release and approve construction contracts for street replacement, curb and gutter reconstruction, sidewalk upgrades, alley paving, and will select their own contractor to perform the work.
Most of the funds allocated by the Foundation for the project will not flow through the City. The Foundation will pay the contractor(s) directly.
The city may be involved in directly contracting for street lighting, broadband and camera installations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.