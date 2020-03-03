SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has been named a winner of the 2019 Director's Community Leadership Award, presented by the FBI.
A press release from the FBI Springfield Division said the award, created in 1990, honors people and organizations "for their efforts in combating terrorism, cyber-crime, illegal drugs, gangs and other crimes leading to violence in America". The Buffett Foundation is one of 56 winners named for 2020.
The FBI made note of the foundation's work in fighting the opioid crisis and creating a Community Care Campus in Macon County, which is funded by its $60 million gift. The campus supports both short and long-term recovery programs.
"The Howard G. Buffett Foundation has impacted the FBI's mission by helping combat drug addiction through education of our community members, and rehabilitation of those who became dependent on opioids," the release said. "The Howard G. Buffett Foundation wants to make this new facility available to help drug-addicted individuals get their lives back on track and become productive citizens. Ultimately these programs will assist in making our communities a safer place to live and work."
Crossing Healthcare owns and operates the the new medical detox and residential treatment facility on the 27-acre campus, along with the Crossing Recovery Center and a 60-bed dormitory style transitional housing building. Two of its five buildings are now operational.
Services on the campus are available for people in Macon County and surrounding communities.
The award will be presented to the Howard G. Buffett Foundation on May 1, 2020 by FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.