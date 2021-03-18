SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS announced Thursday Damond W. Boatwright, MHA, MHS, FACHE, accepted an offer to serve as president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System.
He will start in this role in June 2021, succeeding the current president and CEO of HSHS, Mary Starmann-Harrison, who retires in July after serving in this role for the past decade.
“Damond is a bright, talented and innovative leader with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry,” Sister Jomary Trstensky, OSF, chair of Hospital Sisters Ministries (the public juridic sponsor of HSHS). “His passion for working in Catholic healthcare was profoundly evident throughout the interview process. We are excited to welcome him to HSHS.”
Boatwright will be relocating to the Springfield area from Madison, Wisconsin. He currently serves as regional president for SSM Health Wisconsin, a role he has served in since 2014.
Prior to SSM Health Wisconsin, Boatwright served in various leadership roles at Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) from 2001 to 2013. His career at HCA took him to hospitals in Virginia, Florida, Missouri and Kansas, serving in executive leadership roles with increasing responsibilities.
“Damond’s leadership record at HCA and SSM is exemplary,” said Bill Murray, chairman of the HSHS Board of Directors. “I am confident he will provide the leadership needed to help HSHS continue working through the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Damond is committed to moving HSHS forward as an integrated healthcare ministry, ensuring that high-quality healthcare is accessible to all our communities.”
Boatwright is originally from Charleston, South Carolina. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at The Citadel in Charleston in 1994.
Boatwright worked full-time at HCA while completing his Master of Health Administration and Health Sciences (MHA, MHS) at Medical University of South Carolina. After finishing graduate school, Boatwright worked as an administrative fellow for Duke University Health System in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“‘Every good and perfect gift is from above,’ James 1:17. I’m truly humbled and appreciative of this wonderful gift to be part of the HSHS family,” said Boatwright. “The opportunity to be a servant leader and help continue to lead our ministries into the future is truly a blessing. We are going to be stronger together.”
Boatwright has served as a board member at the Catholic Health Association and is the immediate past chair of the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). He received Modern Healthcare’s Up and Comer Award in 2009, and in 2010, he was featured in Becker’s Hospital Review’s Hospital and Health System Leaders to Know. In 2020, Boatwright was named as a WHA Distinguished Leader. He was also recently honored as In Business magazine’s 2021 Executive of the Year in Madison, Wisconsin.
Boatwright and his wife, Makeba Williams, MD, have two children named Damond Jeremiah (DJ), 9, and Shelby Ruth, 7. Makeba is a physician who specializes in obstetrics and gynecology.
