(WAND) - HSHS Medical Group announced drive-thru locations in Decatur, Springfield and O'Fallon will now offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster.
Appointments are required for all vaccine doses and testing.
Established patients can get vaccines and testing at some primary care clinics. Call your local HSHS Medical Group primary care office to check on availability.
Boosters are available to those who meet CDC recommendations. Only Pifzer was previously available for boosters.
Vaccines at the drive-thru clinics include:
Third doses
- Age 18 and older with compromised immune systems
- 28 days after second dose
- Should receive same brand as first and second doses, if available
Moderna and Pfizer Boosters
- Age 65 and older
- Age 18 and older and high risk for contracting COVID
- Underlying medical conditions
- Live or work in high risk setting
- 6 months after second dose
- Patient can select the brand of the booster vaccine they want to receive (regardless of which they received for their first and second doses)
First and second doses
- Pfizer and Moderna available for ages 18 and older
- Ages 12 and older may receive only Pfizer
- Anyone under age 18 must have a guardian present to receive the vaccine
People can click here to create a MyHSHS account and schedule an appointment online.
